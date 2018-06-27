 

Tangi to be held for former Labour MP and Māori Affairs Minister Koro Wētere

Breakfast

Mr Wētere will be laid to rest today at his family cemetry near Te Kuiti.
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

modern kitchen and busy chefs kitchen, restraurant, food, chef, chefs

Teenager who stole tip jar offered job by Taranaki restaurant owner

Fire crews were called to the scene in Papakura shortly before 3.30am today, and a person was found dead inside.

One person found dead following South Auckland house fire

Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

Fire crews were called to a burning house in the suburb of Papakura just after 3am today.


Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

