Tamariki present 26,000-strong petition calling for Jacinda Ardern to visit Ihumātao

A group of children hand-delivered a 26,000-strong petition to representatives at Jacinda Ardern's electorate office in Auckland today, calling for her to visit the disputed Ihumātao site in the city's south.

At the heart of the issue is a housing development set to be built by construction company Fletcher Building on sacred Māori land.

A petition calling for the Prime Minister visit Ihumātao was hand-delivered just before 3.00pm today by a small group of tamariki.

The hīkoi left Ihumātao at 8am.

The group of about 200 people then travelled through Mangere Bridge School, Onehunga Bay, the Dominion Road overbridge/Puketapapa, Sandringham shopping centre and St Luke's shopping centre.