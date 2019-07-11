Tamakis sack Vision NZ campaign manager after 'disgusting language' against TV host

The campaign manager of new political party Vision New Zealand has been sacked by leader Hannah Tamaki of Destiny Church, after a post on his Facebook page against a TV host.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Last night, screenshots appeared on Twitter of a post from Jevan Goulter's page that referred to Mediaworks' Kanoa Lloyd - suggesting she should "show NZ what voluntary euthanasia looks like" and making other negative references to her.

read more Dancing with the Stars could wrong-foot aspiring politician Hannah Tamaki

Today, Ms Tamaki released a statement calling it "disgusting language and behaviour", saying she would "never condone that".

Facebook post. Source: Twitter

"We in no way condone the language he used towards a woman and inferences made by Mr Goulter in his post.

"It is therefore with regret that the Vision New Zealand Party Executive have decided to terminate its arrangement with Mr Goulter as Campaign Manager for Vision New Zealand, effective immediately."

read more 'Euthanise the bastards' - Hannah Tamaki's campaign advisor suggests we 'end the lives' of paedophiles

Vision NZ party was launched in May by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki, who said he would be running it with Ms Tamaki serving as party leader.