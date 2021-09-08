Talks about trans-Tasman bubble reopening 'a fair way away' - Hipkins

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says it's "unrealistic to expect" any "speedy decisions" around the reopening of the trans-Tasman bubble in the next few weeks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I'm aware that our initial indication of the length of time that we were suspending the bubble for is drawing close," Hipkins told reporters following the Covid-19 case update on Wednesday afternoon.



"I think it would be unrealistic to expect that there will be speedy decisions in the next few weeks about reopening of the trans-Tasma travel bubble, I think."

He says that Kiwis looking to return to New Zealand from Australia "should be making preparations to secure bookings ... to come back through MIQ when space is available" and "keeping in touch with the consular officials so that if they have an emergency need to travel back, they can access that pathway".

"I think discussions around reopening the trans-Tasman bubble are a fair way away."

read more Fifteen new community Covid cases in NZ

Hipkins added that he believes the Government has acknowledged that "we do want us to be able to reconnect and we do want to provide for a greater amount of movement at the border than we are currently able to provide for through MIQ".



He said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has "set out a pilot" for returnees to isolate at home, which officials will be "endeavouring to proceed" with between "now and the end of the year".