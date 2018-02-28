Talks between transport union and Auckland Transport end amicably, with more industrial action ruled out

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union and Auckland Transport have struck a deal which will put an end to industrial action.

Source: Te Karere

Trains operated on a reduced timetable in the past week while talks were held between the two organisations over working conditions on trains.

Industrial action was due to last until March 16, but both parties today issued a joint press release saying they had come to an agreement.

"Transdev and the RMTU have agreed to work constructively and cooperatively to resolve any outstanding issues, including in respect to Driver Door Operation," the statement read.

"Both parties are committed to improving safety on the network and have agreed to explore rail operating model options to achieve this.

"Transdev and the RMTU will enter a new process with an open mind, and are confident that both parties can find an effective and positive way forward."

RMTU organiser John Kerr said they are very happy the overtime ban has been lifted, and confirmed industrial action has ended.



"We've decoupled the whole issue of driver door-operators with the collect bargaining - it's part of a much bigger issue we need to explore with an open mind," he said.

"We're going to get into that process as soon as the collective agreement is ratified."