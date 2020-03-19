Talking loudly may increase risk of spreading Covid-19

Loud talking could heighten the risk of Covid-19 spreading, scientists warns, with new research finding droplets may linger in the air for longer than previously expected.

A file image of a woman wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

The findings were published in the PNAS journal earlier this week and surveyed how the spit from someone saying "stay healthy" for 25 seconds, at a normal volume, would spread.

Filmed for 80 minutes under laser lighting, the frames were studied to show how scattered droplets hung in the air before disappearing.

"Highly sensitive laser light scattering observations have revealed that loud speech can emit thousands of oral fluid droplets per second," the study says.

Those droplets would hang in the air for around eight to 14 minutes before disappearing, according to the researchers.