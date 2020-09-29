'Talk about a loveable bird' - Sir David Attenborough reveals favourite NZ bird during Seven Sharp interview

Sir David Attenborough has this evening revealed his favourite New Zealand bird - the kākāpō.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 94-year-old environmental legend was interviewed by Seven Sharp while promoting his new book and film: A Life on Our Planet.

It's safe to say his love affair with New Zealand's wildlife has been a source of national pride over the years.

From the weka, to the tūī, tuatara and the kiwi, he's documented it all.

But, one green-coloured bird is by far the stand out for him: The “kākāpō, of course."

"I mean the kākāpō is just…(laughs), I mean talk about a loveable bird. Slightly sort of, sort of lethargic bird," Sir David says.

"The kākāpō, can’t fly? Who cares.”

Sir David also revealed his love of the humans of New Zealand.

"You have a huge worldwide reputation for conservation," he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

A shot of David Attenborough's favourite New Zealand bird, the Kākāpō Source: 1 NEWS

"New Zealanders have done wonders with saving the rare birds that you share islands with and I read about the New Zealand wildlife service like they’re the masters of this issue."

Sir David's latest work, A Life on Our Planet, is a call to action like never before. It's a reflective piece that looks at his life's work and the issue of climate change.

"It is urgent, every delay is a disaster really," said Sir David.

He also admits to some negligence on his own part.

"From the 50s to the 80s, I was taking a 19th century attitude, I dare say, to the natural world, in that it was out there and you could take it or leave it... If you had rubbish you just tipped it into the sea, childish naivety."

But for the past 50 years, Sir David has been calling for humans to look after the natural world.

"And I've been saying it with increasing force. To start with nobody took much notice you know," he says.

But, he said there is hope.