Talented musician and family man determined to win cancer fight

David Curtis, is a talented musician who has devoted his life to entertaining people and raising a loving family.

However, seven years after overcoming a brain tumour, David had a recurrence earlier this year and has had to undergo treatment again.

David was temporarily in a wheelchair and lost the ability to play his beloved keyboard. He was unable to work and he, like many other cancer sufferers, had to fund his own treatment to give himself a better chance at beating the cancer again.

The new treatment has David back on his feet and behind the keyboards with his Irish band mates.

He remains relentlessly positive and is determined to win the fight against the cancer again. As David says, "The other option isn't an option."