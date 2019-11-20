TODAY |

Talented musician and family man determined to win cancer fight

1 NEWS
David Curtis, is a talented musician who has devoted his life to entertaining people and raising a loving family.

However, seven years after overcoming a brain tumour, David had a recurrence earlier this year and has had to undergo treatment again.

David was temporarily in a wheelchair and lost the ability to play his beloved keyboard. He was unable to work and he, like many other cancer sufferers, had to fund his own treatment to give himself a better chance at beating the cancer again.

The new treatment has David back on his feet and behind the keyboards with his Irish band mates.

He remains relentlessly positive and is determined to win the fight against the cancer again. As David says, "The other option isn't an option."

Dave is this week's ASB Good as Gold recipient where he's been awarded $10,000 to help himself and his family with this battle.

David Curtis receives $10,000 to help him and his family with his battle against cancer.
