Taking wrong fish and chip order sparks alleged assault on pair in Far North - report

Collecting the wrong fish and chip order reportedly led to an alleged assault on two men in a small Far North town.

The Northland Age reports police are investigating the alleged assault in Pukenui last Wednesday after a group was served another party's fish and chip order.

The group drove away to eat their meal, but returned after one of them received an abusive, threatening phone call telling him to "sort it out".

A man in the other group allegedly punched one of the victims on the jaw, while another struck the second victim in the head.