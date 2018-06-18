'It takes time to fix neglect': Winston Peters defends rejected nurses pay offer, Minister says there's no more cash in the kitty for nurses

National are urging the Government to "intervene urgently" to prevent nurses from striking after the latest pay offer was rejected, with deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters today defending their offer, saying they have to "fix years of neglect".

National health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said Health Minister David Clark has admitted defeat.

"This is unacceptable, he created the problem by promising the world and then prioritising billions in other spending and he now needs to fix it," Mr Woodhouse said.

"We are heading into winter, which is the busiest time of the year for hospitals, and the prospects of nurses’ strikes poses a significant risk for the public."

If the nurses do end up striking, it would be proposed to happen on July 5 and 12.

"It is time for the Health Minister to make up for the raised expectations and avoid strike action which will have a hugely negative impact on the health of Kiwis," Mr Woodhouse said.

Dr Clark responded this afternoon, saying the District Health Board offer to nurses was the largest in over a decade, with the offer going "a long way to address their pay and staffing concerns".

"Nurses are a vital part of our health workforce and clearly feel they have been undervalued over the last nine years. Their frustration is understandable. But you cannot fix nine years of underfunding in one pay round.

"The Government has to balance pay demands across the public sector. We have gone as far as we can in terms of extra Government money but hopefully the offer can be reconfigured in a way nurses are happy with," Dr Clark said.

He said he hoped industrial action could be avoided.

"It's important to stress that both DHBs and the Nurses Organisation are absolutely committed to patient safety during any industrial action. As you would expect, DHBs have been planning for the possibility of industrial action and everything will be done to ensure safety remains the top priority. I am advised that contingency plans are well in hand."

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters addressed the issue at a post cabinet address this afternoon, speaking in place of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who is in Auckland awaiting the arrival of her first baby.

"The Government is committed to ensuring our nurses and teachers and other front line staff are paid a fair wage for a days work.