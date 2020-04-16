Takeaways back on the menu one of the changes if New Zealand moves to Level 3 lockdown

The Government will announce today whether or not New Zealand will stay in Level 4, or whether the alert level will be lowered, potentially to Level 3 - which for many will mean a chance to get takeaways again.

Source: 1 NEWS

An easing of the restrictions will likely mean many business are able to begin operating again, albeit in a different way, so a return to work could also be on the cards for many.

One of the major changes will be restaurants and food vendors, which will be able to re-open for delivery and contactless services.

This will likely mean the return of takeaway meals delivered through sanitary means - but not dining in, or heading to your local cafe for eggs bene.

A survey among restaurant, cafe and takeaway shop owners last week showed that about a third of them plan to re-open at Level 3.

The Level 3 rules say people are still required to work from home if at all possible, but if that's not a reality, workplaces can re-open if they operate safely, don't let customers on their premises and trade without physical contact.

One thing that won't change is the restriction of non-essential travel - Kiwis will still largely have to stay at home unless they need to undertake approved activities, which were outlined by the Government on Thursday last week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, travel to a local food vendor to pick up a meal will be allowed - with the emphasis being on it being a "local" vendor, as in, very close to your home.

The Government also said that early learning centres and schools for children in years 1-10 will be allowed to re-open in a move to Level 3, but this decision has prompted a backlash from the sector and experts, who say the rules for re-opening are un-enforceable.

Weddings, funerals and tangihanga of up to 10 people will be allowed under Level 3, but you won't be allowed to eat or drink at them, and records need to be kept of the people who attended.

Public venues will also remain closed, which include museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, amusement parks, playgrounds and farmers’ markets.

For more details, see a summary of the difference between Level 3 and 4 here.