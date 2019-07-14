TODAY |

Take a walk on the southern side: 'Great' Hump Ridge Track

More From
New Zealand
Southland
Tourism
Environment

Southland's Hump Ridge Track will be New Zealand's next Great Walk.

Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage made the announcement today in Tuatapere, Southland, and said it would be "a fantastic addition" to the network.

"The track provides access to a spectacular southern coastline and forests, dramatic alpine tops and historic viaducts.

"Hump Ridge offers the walker remote and unforgettable beauty and history."

She described the track's addition as "a significant investment" in Southland tourism.

"Great Walks showcase some of the best parts of our country and are a great way to enable more people to enjoy and be inspired by nature."

The Hump Ridge track takes trampers from the coastline up through a picture book of forest types to alpine tops.
The Hump Ridge track takes trampers from the coastline up through a picture book of forest types to alpine tops. Source: Supplied

The Department of Conservation will work with the Tuatapere Hump Ridge Trust to bring the walk up to Great Walk standard. It will be modified from a two-night walk to three nights.

The upgrade will cost about $5 million.

Ms Sage signed a memorandum of understanding with the trust to progress work.

The new Great Walk will open in late 2022, after the track upgrades are complete.

Hump Ridge Track was one of three finalist walks, the other two being Te Paki Coastal Track and Queen Charlotte Track.

"I would like to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of the proponents for all three tracks," said Ms Sage.

Hump Ridge Track in southern Fiordland is a 61km loop track taking three days to complete.
Hump Ridge Track in southern Fiordland is a 61km loop track taking three days to complete. Source: 1 NEWS

DOC will continue work in the far north to progress plans to get the Te Paki Coastal Track Great Walk status.

"Te Paki, Queen Charlotte and Hump Ridge are all phenomenal walks making the decision a tough one."

rnz.co.nz

The Hump Ridge walk features spectacular alpine and coastal views, beaches and historic wooden viaducts.
The Hump Ridge walk features spectacular alpine and coastal views, beaches and historic wooden viaducts. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Tourism
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
The Black Caps captain was in a playful mood with the media as he answered repeated questions about favouritism.
Black Caps opener Henry Nicholls passes fitness test, Kane Williamson declares England favourites
2
A Fire and Emergency NZ engine.
Motel blaze causes evacuations for Wellington guests
3
Thousands of people in the capital faced big delays.
Rough weather set to batter North Island - Flooding cancels Wellington trains
4
Appropriately for a club with such a rich Kiwi history, there was a special tribute for Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith.
Cameron Smith gets special tribute haka from Storm's Kiwi contingent after his 400th NRL game
5
The All Blacks captain gave a hilarious message of support, asking ‘how good it will be when the Black Caps stuff the Poms at the Home of Cricket?"
'Give ‘em a taste of Kiwi' - Kieran Read's hilarious sign off on All Blacks' message of support for Black Caps
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:34
Anglers have spent the past few days catching snapper, king fish and gurnard off several popular Far North beaches.

New Zealand's biggest fishing competition reels in the winners
The army has arrived on the West Coast to help with the mammoth clean-up effort.

Westland District Council defends financial mismanagement criticisms
01:39
The combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton is fast, fun and seriously addictive.

Pickleball making a racket in NZ having taken off in the US

Calls for change as Christchurch social housing waitlists soar