Take a trip to Timaru, the jewel of South Canterbury

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.
Photographer Victor Huang spotted the mammal, affectionately named Matariki, waving from the water off Wellington's south coast about 8am.
A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.
The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.
It's "any number of psychiatric concerns" the boys could encounter.