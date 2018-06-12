 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Take a trip through the results of New Zealand's first tiny house workshop

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Eighteen months ago, people from all walks of life gathered to learn tiny house principles from a Bay of Plenty couple.
Source: Seven Sharp

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1
Officers were originally responding to a domestic violence report when they were fired upon.

Man shoots dead four child hostages before killing himself in stand-off with Florida police

04:00
2
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

3

Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show at charity polo match

01:16
4
The deputy PM was answering on behalf of the Prime Minister, after his party stopped the scrapping of the law.

Watch: 'You've got a listening problem' - Winston Peters and Simon Bridges clash over Three Strikes law repeal

01:06
5
Smith says despite the age gap, he still keeps up with the "young fellas".

Watch: Ben Smith cracks up after reporter tells him he's old enough to be Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane's dad

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

The historic red carpet meeting happened as the US President and the North Korean leader were about to head into their much anticipated summit talks.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

Kim Jong Un says 'the world will see a major change' as he signs 'comprehensive' document with Trump

Relive all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met for the first time at a historic Singapore summit.

01:17
Tony Coutts says there’s been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

Watch: Gisborne mandarin orchardist frustrated with council’s flood prevention failure - 'It backs up like a bath with a plug in it'

Tony Coutts says there's been "no answers" on recurring flooding.


00:24
John Edwards and his dogs were on a mission to rescue sheep between Gisborne and Te Karaka.

Watch: Hardy farmer wades through flood waters with two dogs during mission to save stranded sheep

1 NEWS spoke with John Edwards between Gisborne and Te Karaka.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 