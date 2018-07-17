 

Take a tour through Zespri’s Te Puke research centre, the home of tomorrow’s kiwifruit

Lucas de Jong 

Seven Sharp Reporter

Green and gold may be familiar to you, but in reality, there are over 100,000 varieties.
Source: Seven Sharp

Lucas de Jong

Food and Drink

Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler by hanging him in her basement

01:37
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Widow of late iwi leader Awanui Black gives four names to police


Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Auckland

Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

04:40
The Dyers have been married nearly 60 years and value the quiet life – cold calling was making home time a misery.

Older Nelson couple besieged by nuisance calls trial life-changing solution

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Media personality pleads not guilty to three assault charges in North Shore District Court

Lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg, argued that the case is in its early days, and asked that the man's name suppression remains until a hearing.