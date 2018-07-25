Take a tour through Christchurch’s lovingly restored Rose Chapel

Christchurch's historic Rose Chapel is blooming once more after it was reopened to the public today.
The heritage building was severely damaged in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake - just three days before centenary celebrations were to be held, the Christchurch City Council said in a statement.
Part of the gable walls collapsed and the rose wheel which adorned the front of the building fell in as a result of the shaking.
It follows almost two years of repair and restoration, managed by the Christchurch City Council, to restore the chapel to its former glory.
The chapel, formerly known as the St Mary's Covenant Chapel, has been standing in the garden city for more than a century after it was erected on Colombo Street in 1910.