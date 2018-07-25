 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Take a tour through Christchurch’s lovingly restored Rose Chapel

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury

Christchurch's historic Rose Chapel is blooming once more after it was reopened to the public today.

The heritage building was severely damaged in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake - just three days before centenary celebrations were to be held, the Christchurch City Council said in a statement.

Part of the gable walls collapsed and the rose wheel which adorned the front of the building fell in as a result of the shaking. 

It follows almost two years of repair and restoration, managed by the Christchurch City Council, to restore the chapel to its former glory.

The chapel, formerly known as the St Mary's Covenant Chapel, has been standing in the garden city for more than a century after it was erected on Colombo Street in 1910.

The chapel, erected in 1910, was severely damaged in the 2011 earthquake. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
3

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel to debut for Black Caps against Pakistan
4

Highlanders rubbish rumours that Quade Cooper is set to move south
5

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The National Party leader said he would be "loath" to take abortion out of the Crimes Act.

Live stream: National’s Simon Bridges announces party to pull support for Government’s medicinal cannabis bill, put up own member’s bill
02:03
Jefferies is accused of murdering his partner Kim Richmond.

Kim Richmond argued with partner over 'Feelers CD' in car on night she died, court hears
The network received a serious complaint against the Today Show host, and have reason to believe it's not an isolated incident.

Matt Lauer 'doesn't want money' for access to Hunter Valley Station - lawyer
02:03
Ezymovez is an Auckland dance fitness group encouraging all ages, genders and ethnicities to get active while building community.

Auckland dance group aims to get people fit, promote diversity and 'build a community'

TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:03
Jefferies is accused of murdering his partner Kim Richmond.

Kim Richmond argued with partner over 'Feelers CD' in car on night she died, court hears

'Shock increases' on cigarette tax ineffective, says ASH - 'there was no plan'

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'