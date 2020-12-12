TODAY |

Take a tour of stunning House of the Year Award winner near Queenstown

Source:  1 NEWS

The 2020 Master Builders House of the Year has been chosen and has wowed judges with its size and design calibre. 

The award is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Source: 1 NEWS

The multi-million dollar supreme winning home in Closeburn near Queenstown is massive in size. At nearly 900 square metres it has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym and took 18 months to build.

House of the Year judge, Tony Pexton called the build "exceptional".

"Essentially it's made up of five pavillions linked together into a central entry point... beautiful stones... lot of natural timber. The build quality was just exceptional quite frankly," he told 1 NEWS.

Director of Triple Star Management, the company behind the house build, Peter Campbell says he particularly likes the twist between the traditional stone cottages of Central Otago connected by the modernise of steel linkways in the butterfly room.

Despite a bumpy year amid two lockdowns, the competition, which was held virtually, was still a hit.

Master Builders chief executive, Dave Kelly, says of the 300 builders who entered the competition, no one pulled out.

It's the 30th time the Supreme New Build award has been dished out.

Take a tour in the video above. 

