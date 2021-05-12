Take a tour of the place where the supermarkets shop for the next big thing

When you go to the grocery store and browse the aisles, have you ever wondered where they find all those fancy new food and cleaning products?

Well once every two years, New Zealand supermarket owners come together at a very special store to shop for their supermarkets.

“Basically, we have 300 suppliers showing off to 4000 suppliers from our stores,” Foodstuffs' Chris Quin says.

“You’ve got people from every community and store in New Zealand saying, ‘What’s the cool stuff that we can take back to our customers?’”

Featured are new lines and products that are yet to hit the shelves.

“Being individually owned, it means that each owner can make decisions about what would individually suit their store,” Quin says.