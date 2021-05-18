Take a tour deep underground Auckland as massive machines help burrow City Rail Link

The Auckland City Rail Link has been hard to ignore, closing off many areas of the CBD and causing disruption as it's burrowed under the ground.

The $4.4 billion project — which will create a 3.5-kilometre link between Britomart and Mt Eden — is fast approaching its fifth year of construction.

Through it all, teams of tunnellers have been hard at work deep beneath the city streets.

They are also packing some seriously large and powerful machinery to help out.

Construction on the rail link is expected to be completed in 2024.