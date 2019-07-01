Take a tour of the Dark Sky Project's observatory on Lake Tekapo

New Zealand's latest multi-million-dollar tourist attraction opened yesterday and Seven Sharp was lucky to get a first look.

The Dark Sky Project, a sprawling observatory complex on the shores of Lake Tekapo, opened to a private audience which included the Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Its unveiling comes as light pollution around the world increases and more people are unable to see their own stars,

In this climate, New Zealand aims to become the astro-tourism capital of the world.