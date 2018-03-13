Take a tour of the campground all about sustainability just outside Queenstown

The town of Glenorchy, just outside of Queenstown, has witnessed the opening of a new campground which could set global standards in terms of sustainability.

From solar power and composting toilets, to water treatment and entirely recycled building materials, Camp Glenorchy has been engineered with sustainability in mind.

Camp owners Paul and Debbi Brainerd are looking to make minimal environmental impact with their new project.

"We both believe we're here to give back and we both believe we're here to somehow make a difference," they said.

With 540 solar panels across the site, the couple hope to put more energy back into the grid than they use.

The American owners are former software pioneers turned philanthropists, they've spent four years on the project and will donate all the profits back into the community.

Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult and former Prime Minister Bill English praised the camp at today's opening.