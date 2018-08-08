Take a spin in a $275,000 Tesla electric car

Michael Holland
Seven Sharp Reporter
Seven Sharp
Taxpayers have already paid tens of thousands of dollars to defend Winston Peters' legal action over the alleged leaking of his superannuation overpayments, and it's still early days.
The deputy prime minister paid the money back, but is suing his political rivals, alleging they leaked his superannuation details to media during the election campaign.
"It's tawdry, it's dirty, it's filthy and they should not succeed on that," Mr Peters said in 2017.
He's seeking damages from numerous parties, including the State Services Commissioner, the Social Development boss and the Attorney-General.
Now 1 NEWS can reveal the government's legal service, Crown Law, has already billed these government agencies more than $20,000 for its work.
Act Party leader David Seymour says $20,000 is just the start.
"I predict it will cost the New Zealand taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars," he said.
Experts say that each day the case continues the costs will continue to mount. They say that if it goes to trial taxpayers could be paying tens of thousands of dollars a day.
So just how much will it cost?
It's sub-judice and he can't make any comment about it, Mr Peters said.
Asked by reporters if it's hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said: "I'm not going to imperil this case by breaking the law and I hope you guys don't."
Taxpayers have coughed up another $20,000 for the initial legal costs of former ministers Paula Bennett and Anne Tolley who Mr Peters is pursuing too.
It's up to Cabinet to decide how much more of the National MPs' costs it'll cover, and National leader Simon Bridges has given his view.
"When ministers act as ministers their costs in legal cases, that can range from the legitimate through the very vexatious, are paid for by the Crown," Mr Bridges said.
Attorney-General David Parker said: "I wouldn't be surprised if they made an application to the Crown for further covering their costs."
Taxpayers could end up paying Mr Peters hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages too.
Court action could be on the cards for the country's largest iwi.
Insiders say talks are stalling between opposing Ngāpuhi leadership groups, Tuhoronoku and Te Kōtahitanga after a series of "failed meetings" with the new Treaty Negotiations Minister.
Te Kōtahitanga co-chair Pita Tipene says the seven closed meetings have left him feeling frustrated, angry and betrayed.
Mr Tipene, says Andrew Little has entered discussions with a predetermined position on how Ngāpuhi will negotiate the treaty settlement.
The settlement, tipped to be worth upwards of $500 million, will be the largest settlement in the country, but Ngāpuhi leaders remain divided over who will lead the negotiations.
It's been an ongoing issue for the last decade, but Mr Little's appointment brought the Ngāpuhi people fresh hope.
Now, like the previous government, the Labour-led Government is also supporting the Tuhorunuku group as a single entity to oversee the settlement.
Opposing hapu group Te Kōtahitanga wants an individual settlement for each of the six main Ngāpuhi areas.
"We want to ensure that the sub-regions will have control over their own assets after negotiations have ended," says Mr Tipene.
Mr Little says the problem is that most of Ngāpuhi live in Auckland.
"Many of them don't know which hapu they affiliate to so there's issues about how the Crown, which has a duty to make sure it's doing the best for all the beneficiaries of the settlement, sets up a regime that can happen."
Tuhorounku leader, Sonny Tau, wouldn't comment on the discussion process other than to say he's pleased with the progress.
Mr Tipene says that's not the case and if there's no change they'll have no option but to take legal action.
"If things keep going the way they are going now there's only one way it's going to go and that's a place we don't want to go and that's in court. At the moment this Government wants it quick and dirty," he says.
The two groups began working together after the Waitangi Tribunal ruled negations must include hapu.
Mr Little will be travelling around Northland this weekend meeting with the Ngāpuhi people.