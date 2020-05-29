TODAY |

Take a sneak peek at Auckland's ambitious new dining and retail hub Commercial Bay

Source:  1 NEWS

If you're familiar with the Auckland CBD at the moment, you'll know it's a massive construction site as some major projects try to breathe a bit of life into the city.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It offers a vast array of shopping and dining options, at the bottom of the CBD. Source: Seven Sharp

One of those is the Commercial Bay development near the waterfront.

It's got a myriad of shopping and dining options, while being wedged in between some of Auckland's iconic landmarks.

Precinct Properties chief executive Scott Pritchard gave Seven Sharp a sneak peek inside the development that is due to open in a couple of weeks' time on June 11.

"We wanted an environment that was open air, had laneways and was sort of an extension to the city," he said.

In total, there will be 31 dining options and 120 retail stores.

Watch the video above for a behind-the-scenes look before the big opening next month.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:49
Minneapolis ex-cop who knelt on unarmed black man George Floyd's neck charged with murder
2
YouTube couple face backlash after giving adopted son of three years to new 'forever family'
3
Air NZ flight attendant losing job gives emotional tribute to fellow crew, friends in final flight
4
Queensland's sewage to be searched for source of man's Covid-19 death
5
Twitter adds warning to Trump’s ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ tweet
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:56

First Queenstown auction in weeks gives glimpse into state of NZ's real estate market

Almost $11 billion handed out in wage subsidies, $83 million returned
24:35

Inside Parliament: Trial by fire for National leader Todd Muller during a chaotic and comical caucus run

01:55

Winemakers across New Zealand see best harvest in decades