Take a sneak peek at Auckland's ambitious new dining and retail hub Commercial Bay

If you're familiar with the Auckland CBD at the moment, you'll know it's a massive construction site as some major projects try to breathe a bit of life into the city.

One of those is the Commercial Bay development near the waterfront.

It's got a myriad of shopping and dining options, while being wedged in between some of Auckland's iconic landmarks.

Precinct Properties chief executive Scott Pritchard gave Seven Sharp a sneak peek inside the development that is due to open in a couple of weeks' time on June 11.

"We wanted an environment that was open air, had laneways and was sort of an extension to the city," he said.

In total, there will be 31 dining options and 120 retail stores.