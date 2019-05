When you go on a holiday, you want to return with fond memories of the places you've been, the people you've met, and the sights you've enjoyed.

Well, one woman hopes you also remember the hotel you stayed in. Because as a hotel designer, it's her job to make them unforgettable.

Vee Kessner's responsible for some of the region's most exciting projects, and one of her most recent was judged "best in the world".