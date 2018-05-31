Take a peek at Christchurch’s $38 million Taiora QEII sports facility ahead of this afternoon's opening

Christchurch’s multi-million dollar Taiora QEII sports facility will officially open this afternoon.

The $38 million project began in January last year with the hopes of being open for Queen’s Birthday Weekend.

Attractions include lane and leisure pools, a hydro slide, lazy river, cafe and gym.

Operations manager, Nigel Cox, says they’re expecting thousands of people this afternoon and will be open late to cater for the masses.