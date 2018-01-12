 

'Take more photos' - Hauraki residents urged on Facebook to have evidence for flood related insurance claims

Hauraki residents are being officially urged to take photo evidence of any property damage caused by last week's wild storms, to help bolster insurance claims.

Numerous beach-side properties in the Hauraki District, shown here, and all across the coast in the upper-North Island suffered flood damage following last weeks savage storms.

Source: Facebook / Hauraki District Council

A reminder Facebook post by the Hauraki District Council has encouraged residents on the Kaiaua coast to contact their insurer "as soon as possible".

"When it's safe to do so, take pictures of any flooding or weather-related damage – this will help your insurer with their assessment when you make a claim," Insurance Council Chief Executive Tim Grafton is quoted in the post.

"If property you've already photographed receives further damage, take more photos.

"This is especially important if you need to move damaged or contaminated goods from your house for health and safety reasons."

The Facebook post also informed residents that claims could be made through the Earthquake Commission in addition to their private insurer.

The Council reminder comes in response to a huge storm late last week that fell over the entirety of the North Island, causing one road related death, and widespread flooding that destroyed coastal roads, and beach-side properties.

Auckland, the Coromandel, Haruaki, and the Bay of Plenty were all hit particularly hard by the storms. 

Monster waves caused much of the damage, with one Coromandel settlement left isolated by extensive damage to the state highway.
