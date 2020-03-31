Take a look at New Zealand's coronavirus clusters

As the number of New Zealand's coronavirus infections rise, a clearer picture is emerging of the clusters around the country.

They are groups of cases linked because people were in the same place together.

The biggest is 47 confirmed and probable cases at Auckland's Marist College, 19 originate from the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown, 17 in Wellington linked to a group that travelled to the US, and also in the capital, 12 from a private wedding.

There is also a cluster of 12 from a Hamilton rest home, nine in Christchurch, as 12 from a St Patrick's Day part at the Reboubt Bar in Matamata on March 17.

In total there have been 589 confirmed cases on Covid-19 in NZ.

West Coast woman Anne Guenole is NZ's sole fatality to date.

She died in Grey Base Hospital on Sunday, with her family telling 1 NEWS yesterday they have no idea how she caught the virus.

Her grieving family wanted to speak out to warn others of the dangers of the virus.

“We want people to know she was the best mum anybody could ever have and she was such a kind caring beautiful lady who was so selfless with everybody else she looked after,” her daughter Diane Cummings told 1 NEWS.