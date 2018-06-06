 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Take a look back on the lives of Auckland Zoo's beloved lions Kura and Amira

share

Source:

1 NEWS

For the first time in 60 years Auckland Zoo’s lion enclosure is lifeless, after two much-loved lions were euthanised.

The Zoo speaks to TVNZ 1's SUNDAY programme about the decision to put down Kura and Amira.
Source: Sunday

Today at 8.30am vets put down the beloved 19-year-old lioness Kura and her 17-year-old daughter Amira.

The lions lived at the zoo for almost two decades. During that time they had around 15 million visitors, and gave birth to 11 cubs between them.

It was a sad start to the day at Auckland Zoo this morning as the lions who were loved by many had to be euthanised.

"Some of the staff have looked after these lions for many years. They were devastated to say goodbye to them, especially at the same time," said Sunday reporter Jehan Casinader.

For the past month a crew from TVNZ 1's Sunday programme has been following zoo staff as they made the difficult decision to euthanise the lions.

Over those years Kura and Amira loved nothing more than basking in the sun for a well-deserved cat nap.

But it wasn't all relaxation for the much-loved lions.

In 2004 Kura became a grandmother when Amira gave birth two two cubs, Zulu and Zalika.

A few months later Kura gave birth for a second time to two males, Malik and Amari and two female cubs Tiombe and Kibara, thanks to a breeding programme at the zoo.

None of the cubs born at Auckland Zoo in 2004 stayed, Zulu and Malik went to Wellington, Amari went to Mogo Zoo, Zalika, Tiombe and Kibara went to Monarto Zoo.

Reaching the grand old age of 19 in September last year, was an amazing feat for Kura, as female lions in the wild live - at most - to 10 to 14 years, according to Auckland Zoo.

Because of her age, the zoo's vet team performed her last annual geriatric health exam in March where they took blood samples and x-rays, along with doing a full physical.

The results of her check-up showed that she was in good health, but given her age the vets and keepers were keeping a close eye on her to monitor her health and well-being, before making the decision to euthanise.

Watch the full story on SUNDAY this weekend at 7.30pm on TVNZ1.

Auckland Zoo lion Kura

Auckland Zoo lion Kura

Source: Auckland Zoo

Related

Animals

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
The Zoo speaks to TVNZ 1's SUNDAY programme about the decision to put down Kura and Amira.

The last of the pride: Auckland Zoo euthanises beloved lions Kura and Amira


2
Auckland Zoo lion Kura

Take a look back on the lives of Auckland Zoo's beloved lions Kura and Amira

3
Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

4
NSW players celebrate victory during game 1 of the State of Origin rugby league, Queensland Reds v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 31 May 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Blues or Maroons? Aussie pundits write off Queensland as no chance in Origin 1 tonight

5
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


04:54
Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.

Why is New Zealand and the world turning its back on human rights abuses in West Papua?

Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.


01:00
The Zoo speaks to TVNZ 1's SUNDAY programme about the decision to put down Kura and Amira.

The last of the pride: Auckland Zoo euthanises beloved lions Kura and Amira

Kura, the 19-year-old matriarch, and her 17-year-old daughter Amira, were put down at 8.30am, before the zoo opened to the public.


Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

Yesterday Kevin Van Valkenburg ignited furious debate. Today he was back pedalling.

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

Northcote by-election: Legalising euthanasia, putting abortion into the Health Act and why they're the best person to be NZ's newest MP

1 NEWS talks to the candidates vying for the Auckland electorate job.


00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Most watched: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after Blues bust-up

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 