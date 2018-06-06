Take a look back on the lives of Auckland Zoo's beloved lions Kura and Amira

For the first time in 60 years Auckland Zoo’s lion enclosure is lifeless, after two much-loved lions were euthanised.

Today at 8.30am vets put down the beloved 19-year-old lioness Kura and her 17-year-old daughter Amira.

The lions lived at the zoo for almost two decades. During that time they had around 15 million visitors, and gave birth to 11 cubs between them.

It was a sad start to the day at Auckland Zoo this morning as the lions who were loved by many had to be euthanised.

"Some of the staff have looked after these lions for many years. They were devastated to say goodbye to them, especially at the same time," said Sunday reporter Jehan Casinader.

For the past month a crew from TVNZ 1's Sunday programme has been following zoo staff as they made the difficult decision to euthanise the lions.

Over those years Kura and Amira loved nothing more than basking in the sun for a well-deserved cat nap.

But it wasn't all relaxation for the much-loved lions.

In 2004 Kura became a grandmother when Amira gave birth two two cubs, Zulu and Zalika.

A few months later Kura gave birth for a second time to two males, Malik and Amari and two female cubs Tiombe and Kibara, thanks to a breeding programme at the zoo.

None of the cubs born at Auckland Zoo in 2004 stayed, Zulu and Malik went to Wellington, Amari went to Mogo Zoo, Zalika, Tiombe and Kibara went to Monarto Zoo.

Reaching the grand old age of 19 in September last year, was an amazing feat for Kura, as female lions in the wild live - at most - to 10 to 14 years, according to Auckland Zoo.

Because of her age, the zoo's vet team performed her last annual geriatric health exam in March where they took blood samples and x-rays, along with doing a full physical.

The results of her check-up showed that she was in good health, but given her age the vets and keepers were keeping a close eye on her to monitor her health and well-being, before making the decision to euthanise.



