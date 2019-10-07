Take a journey on isolated State Highway 35, connecting East Cape to Gisborne and Ōpōtiki

State Highway 35 connects the East Cape to Gisborne and Ōpōtiki across an area that right now is the fastest growing tourism spot in the country.

On Tolaga Bay wharf, the coast alongside State Highway 35 is getting busy and there is no where in New Zealand where tourism is growing faster.

Ngāti Porou’s Campbell Dewes says the region welcomes visitors.

“Just so long as we can control them, just so long as they take their rubbish with them,” he says.

Patrick Tangaere of St Mary’s Church believes it’s the centre of the tiny township of Tikitiki.

“St Mary’s church is one of the most visited tourist attractions on the coast,” he says.

“It’s just unfortunate that the donation box doesn’t reflect that,” he laughs.



And he is not joking. For a burgeoning tourist region, it’s a long way behind in dollar terms.

The past 12 months brought in $166 million, the lowest of any region in the country.