 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Take a drive through Auckland's new Waterview Tunnel during the morning commute

share

Source:

1 NEWS

1 NEWS stuck a Go Pro camera to a car and took a spin on the new piece of road.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Transport

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
Three women say they were relentlessly harassed by one fan at the Brisbane event.

Video: 'Is that how you speak to all women' - female boxing fans targeted with disgusting sexist tirade at Pacquiao v Horn blockbuster


00:30
2
The All Blacks captain helped pick his side up after the 24-21 defeat in Wellington.

Watch: Behind-closed-doors vision shows Kieran Read consoling All Blacks teammates after gut-wrenching Lions loss

00:43
3
The midfielder said he had contacted Anthony Watson and apologised for the no-arms tackle that resulted in last night's send-off.

Watch: 'I let my brothers down' - SBW cops four-week ban for red card tackle in second Lions Test

00:36
4
1 NEWS stuck a Go Pro camera to a car and took a spin on the new piece of road.

Watch: Take a drive through Auckland's brand new Waterview Tunnel during peak Monday commute

5

'Beautiful' seven-year-old dies after 'tragic event' at Waikato school, shocking community

00:50
During a discussion about New Zealand's drug laws, the PM gave a blunt answer to Jack's direct question.

Watch: 'No I haven't' – Bill English tells Breakfast's Jack Tame he's never smoked marijuana

Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".


02:15
Bill English says measures need to be within legal parameters, however.

'People can see what they're taking is dangerous' - legal festival drug testing could be a good idea, says PM Bill English

But he says it's a matter for the police.

01:03
New US Ambassador Scott Brown says Trump is speaking to his people, not the media and politicians.

Watch: 'It's a joke, people need to lighten up a bit' - new US Ambassador to NZ defends Donald Trump's latest tweet

Scott Brown says Trump has "developed a way of communicating with the average American".


02:15
Hilary posed the question in Friday, and her suggestion came to fruition.

'I blame you!' – Breakfast crew hit up Hilary Barry over All Blacks' loss after bold claim it would be good for Lions series if they crashed to defeat

Hilary posed the question in Friday.

00:55
Avi feels as though he has compromised his integrity and is disappointed with himself.

Survivor NZ blog: Guilt, unexpected challenge wins, and return to isolation

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ