 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Takapuna Beach closure sparks confusion over swimming safety

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland's water supply operator, Watercare, says tests of stormwater at Takapua Beach have not shown signs of sewage contamination.

The possibility of raw sewerage outflow at the busy Auckland beach turned out to be a false alarm.
Source: 1 NEWS

There's a "high risk" water quality alert for the North Shore beach on Auckland Council's Safe Swim website. It reads: "Elevated health risk due to poor water quality, temporaray no-swim warning in effect".

A spokesperson for Watercare has told 1 NEWS the flow of water at the beach yesterday was not a wastewater overflow.

He said following a heavy downpour of rain, foamy water flowed from the stormwater outfall, which is not part of Watercare's network. 

Tests of this water did not show signs of sewage contamination, the spokesperson said.

The surf lifesaving club closed the beach yesterday because of concern over a smelly discharge coming out of the stormwater pipe.

But despite Watercare today saying the runoff was just stormwater, the official water quality warning was posted on the Auckland Council website, and at the beach at lunchtime, confusing beachgoers who had already been in for a dip

There are 11 other "active alerts" for Auckland beaches on the Safe Swim site.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:16
2
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

3
Map showing Cable Bay, where one person has drowned this afternoon.

Man dies in drowning incident at Northland's Cable Bay

4
Tia McRae has been missing since 4pm on New Years Day.

Police concerned for 18-year-old woman missing from Fiordland

5
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 08: Eva Longoria attends the 8th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale Hosted By Issa Rae at Villa Casa Casuarina on December 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire)

'So grateful to my beautiful family' - Eva Longoria pregnant with first child

03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

Wanaka.

Teens write essays in police station to avoid paying Wanaka New Year's Eve liquour ban fines

"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

The visitor from the US was grabbed at the Gisborne event as she walked through the crowds - bare-chested - except for body glitter.

00:52
Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

00:29
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball in Times Square.

Watch: New York welcomes 2018 in sub-zero conditions

Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 