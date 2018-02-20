 

Takaka Hill has 'significant damage' after drone footage reveals destruction left by Cyclone Gita

The Takaka Hill, which connects Golden Bay to Riwaka, has been left with "significant damage" after 16 slips were caused as ex-cyclone Gita tore through the Tasman District yesterday. 

This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.
"We understand how important this highway is to Golden Bay and will be doing our best to get that link re-established," said Frank Porter, NZTA Transport Agency System manager. 

"There are 16 slips between Riwaka Valley and the Summit of Takaka Hill with two sections of road completely washed away."

The footage from the Tasman District was taken as the area was buffeted by high winds and extensive heavy rain.
They estimate it will take several days before the road will be open again, and then it will still only be open to a single lane. 

The New Zealand Defence Force have sent a helicopter to help people stranded in Golden Bay. 

"It will also transport police to Takaka after slips cut access to these areas and conduct an aerial survey," it tweeted. 

Car and properties were damaged in the flooding, with locals left with nothing to do but move their possessions to higher ground.

Effects of ex-Cyclone Gita still being felt with thunderstorms and high winds forecast for central New Zealand

Watch: Drone footage shows numerous slips on Takaka Hill as Gita slams upper Sth Island

The Fairfax Media Ltd. logo is displayed outside their offices in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012. Fairfax Media, Australia's second-largest newspaper publisher, climbed the most in 12 years in Sydney after the Australian Financial Review reported that billionaire Gina Rinehart planned to boost her stake. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fairfax shedding 28 newspapers around New Zealand

Takaka Hill has 'significant damage' after drone footage reveals destruction left by Cyclone Gita

Clean up crews are working to clear up the debris.

Ex-Cyclone Gita moves away from NZ but thunderstorms and high winds forecast, New Plymouth on boil water notice

Watch: Exciting surprise for overseas tourists as Cardrona ski field receives unseasonal dumping of snow

Takaka Hill has 'significant damage' after drone footage reveals destruction left by Cyclone Gita

Two sections of the road in Tasman District have been washed away and the road is expected to be closed for days.


Clean up crews are working to clear up the debris.

Watch: SH1 on Kapiti Coast littered with debris after road washed out by Cyclone Gita

NZTA said the highway has been re-opened to one lane, but motorists are warned to expect delays.

Watch: Out of control Auckland bus ploughs through tree and into car

The frightening incident involving a Ritchies bus was captured on CCTV in Albany today.

Watch: Riwaka road left strewn with debris after flooding from Cyclone Gita

Other images from Kapiti Coast's Titahi Bay show well-known boat sheds with serious damage.


 
