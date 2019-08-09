Tail end of ferocious Aussie storm set to hit NZ shores tomorrow

The tail end of a heavy storm hitting Victoria, Australia, is expected to hit New Zealand over the weekend.

Winds of up to 120km/h are currently battering the region, causing a number of injuries.

TVNZ's weatherman, Dan Corbett, says the tail end of the storm is likely to reach many parts of the North Island tomorrow, making for a cold, wet weekend.

"Winds will pick up by about lunchtime, bringing with it heavy showers and possibly thunder," he says.

"The worst of those strong northwest winds will hit the western coast of the mainly North Island on Saturday and Sunday."

He says the east coast of the South Island will head back to single-figure temperatures as cold easterly arrives.

Meanwhile further south, cold air from the Southern Ocean moving in across the southeast of the South Island will help turn the moist air from the Tasman and sub-tropics into snow across inland parts of Canterbury and Otago.

This could fall as low 300-400 metres by the end of Saturday.

Across the Tasman, ferocious winds have brought a tree down on top of a car in Victoria and left a child fighting for life, as rough seas also snapped the end off a pier.



Two other people have been taken to hospital from the crushed car, while a fourth person initially remained trapped in the wreckage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Australia's State Emergency Service received 424 calls for help across Victoria in 24 hours, with the Mornington Peninsula and Bass Coast bearing the brunt of the damage this morning.

Ambulance Victoria said three have been rescued from a car in the Yarra Ranges after high winds brought a tree down on top of them.



Two helicopters were sent to the Black Spur after the 9.40am crash, taking a child in a critical condition and another child in a stable condition to the Royal Children's Hospital.

A man with serious injuries was flown to The Alfred hospital, while a fourth person remains trapped.

Rough seas have also claimed the tip of Frankston's pier, which snapped off and floated away.

A spokeswoman for the SES said Melbourne's southeast was currently experiencing high tides and wind gusts of 90 to 100km/h.

"What's left of the pier is still copping an absolute pummelling at the moment," the Department of Transport's Chris Miller told 3AW radio today.



Parks Victoria said the pier was due to be redeveloped anyway.

A severe weather warning remains in place for the damaging winds covering most of the state, as gusts hit 120km/h.

"Be aware of potential hazards caused by the severe weather. Hazards include damaged buildings, trees down, fallen power lines, debris and coastal erosion," the warning reads.

Blizzard conditions are expected across alpine areas, with snow expected above 500 metres and flurries possible for the Dandenong Ranges.

Icy temperatures are also set to continue across the state, with Melbourne headed for a top of 11C - but strong winds will make it feel much colder.