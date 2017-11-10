 

Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok number one at NZ box office in 2017

In just six weeks since its local release, Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok has become the number one movie at the New Zealand box office for films released in 2017.

The film’s now raked in a cool $500 million.
The Marvel Studios' blockbuster has grossed $6.5 million in this country and globally, it has grossed over $1.1 billion. 

The third installment of the Thor franchise is the seventh-highest grossing Marvel film.

General manager at Walt Disney Studios Australia and New Zealand Jo Bladen said the humour has been key to setting this film apart. 

Waititi walked the red carpet in Sydney last night, amused by how many Kiwi references he's been able to crowbar in.
"A large part of that success was the unmistakably Kiwi character Korg who almost steals the show," he said, referring to the character played by Waititi, who is well known for not only directing but acting in his own films. 

The CGI character named Korg was introduced by Marvel in a 1962 comic book

