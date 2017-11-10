Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok number one at NZ box office in 2017

In just six weeks since its local release, Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok has become the number one movie at the New Zealand box office for films released in 2017.

The Marvel Studios' blockbuster has grossed $6.5 million in this country and globally, it has grossed over $1.1 billion.

The third installment of the Thor franchise is the seventh-highest grossing Marvel film.

General manager at Walt Disney Studios Australia and New Zealand Jo Bladen said the humour has been key to setting this film apart.

"A large part of that success was the unmistakably Kiwi character Korg who almost steals the show," he said, referring to the character played by Waititi, who is well known for not only directing but acting in his own films.