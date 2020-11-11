Taika Waititi puts his signature touch on Coke's new Christmas ad

Kiwi director and filmmaker Taika Waititi has directed a new Christmas advertisement for soft drink giant Coca Cola.

Waititi, the Oscar-winning director behind Jojo Rabbit, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Boy, Thor: Ragnarok and What We Do In The Shadows, is listed as directing the advertisement, which was created by English agency Wieden+Kennedy London.

In the ad, a father leaves home to go to work on an oil rig, and is given a letter by his daughter to post to Santa.

On board the oil rig, the father realises he has missed the postal service ship, and the embarks on a long journey to the North Pole himself to deliver it in person.

After arriving, he realises Santa's workshop is closed, and is given a lift back to his home by a Coca Cola trucker.

When he arrives, the driver hands him the note, which reveals the girl's Christmas wish was for her father to be home for Christmas.

The truck driver, of course, is Santa Claus himself.