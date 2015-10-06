 

Taika Waititi named on shortlist for New Zealander of the Year

New Zealand film director Taika Waititi has been named on the shortlist for the 2017 Kiwibank New Zealander of the year.

Waititi has joined the Disney family after helping screen write their upcoming Princess movie ‘Moana’.
Waititi, whose 2016 film Hunt for the Wilderpeople proved to be a hit both here and overseas, has been nominated alongside nine other Kiwis. 

New Zealand fashion icon Karen Walker, poet Sam Hunt and comedian and mental health advocate Mike King are also among those named.

"Courage is the word that perfectly defines why these 10 Kiwis are so exceptional," said Chief Judge Cameron Bennett.

"It's the courage they’ve shown to advocate for their fellow Kiwis living on the margins, the courage to take our story to the world, the courage to lead."

The ten finalists are:

• Graeme Dingle ONZM, MBE (Gisborne)
• Major Campbell Roberts (Wellington)
• Mike King (Papatoetoe)
• Taika Waititi (Piha)
• Karen Walker CNZM (Auckland Central)
• Phillip Mills (Herne Bay, Auckland)
• Mere Berryman ONZM (Hamilton)
• Dr. Malcolm Legget (Meadowbank, Auckland)
• Minnie Baragwanath MNZM (Auckland Central)
• Sam Hunt CNZM, QSM (Kaipara)

For their biographies, click here

The winner will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on February 22, 2017.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year Award are: Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

The annual New Zealander of the Year awards are in their eighth year.

They celebrate people "who use their passion for New Zealand to make our country a better place" and are open to all New Zealanders "to honour extraordinary Kiwis whose selflessness, creativity, and vision make us proud to call New Zealand home".

