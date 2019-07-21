Taika Waititi to Direct Natalie Portman as Thor

By Richard Martin

Director Taika Waititi hands the Thor hammer to Natalie Portman Source: Associated Press

Taika Waititi is bringing some big changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con had plenty of surprises for fans with a preview of their slate for 2020 and 2021.

Thor: Love and Thunder Source: 1 NEWS

One of the biggest surprises came when Taika Waititi took the stage to announce Thor: Love and Thunder. He was joined by stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson who will both be returning from 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Waititi also announced that not only would Natalie Portman be returning to the franchise, but that she would be taking on the title of the God of Thunder. Portman starred as Jane Foster in the first two entries in the Thor franchise but did not return for Ragnarok.

Love and Thunder will apparently draw heavily from the recent "Mighty Thor" run of comics which introduced a female Thor, later revealed to be Jane Foster.

In addition to Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel finally announced the long-awaited Black Widow movie, a sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, and movies based on The Eternals and Shang-Chi, as well as previewing their shows set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service.