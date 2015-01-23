 

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement set to produce US TV pilot for What We Do in the Shadows

Kiwi pair Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement are set to produce a television pilot of their popular 2014 film, What We Do in the Shadows, according to a US entertainment magazine.

Waititi and Clement starred in and wrote and directed the 2014 horror-comedy film about a group of vampires living in Wellington, which was well received by critics and fans alike.

The stars of What We Do In The Shadows want to launch the movie in the US - and need your help.
Source: 1 NEWS

Waititi (director) and Clement (writer) will be executive producers for the half-hour television series, produced by FX Productions, Variety reports.

It will feature actors Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillen.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but Waititi has previously said the show would be set in the United States rather than Wellington.

What We Do In The Shadows follows four vampire flatmates - ranging in age from 183 to 8000 - who are trying to live their lives in a modern day environment.

The project will be different to the TVNZ spinoff TV series created by Waititi and Clement called Wellington Paranormal, a follow-up mockumentary to the 2014 film about the police officers, Mike Minogue and Karen O'lear. 

