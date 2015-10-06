 

Taika Waititi among three finalists for New Zealander of the Year

The finalists for the 2017 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Award have this morning been announced.

They are film maker Taika Waititi, Salvation Army Major Campbell Roberts and educator Mere Berryman ONZM.

Waititi has joined the Disney family after helping screen write their upcoming Princess movie ‘Moana’.
Chief Judge Cameron Bennets says all three share "values of courage, creativity and commitment - attributes that we as New Zealanders aspire to".

"Major Campbell Roberts of the Salvation Army has dedicated his life to those living on the margins with compassion and commitment. He has challenged the status quo, even when at odds with the government of the day, and advocated for those most in need," he said.

Major Campbell Roberts

Major Campbell Roberts

"Mere Berryman has been a lifelong advocate of incorporating Māori culture and values in the New Zealand curriculum. She has experienced first-hand the struggles of Māori children to achieve within the education system and set about enabling change that has benefited many New Zealanders.

Associate Professor Mere Berryman ONZM

Associate Professor Mere Berryman ONZM

"As a filmmaker and actor, Taika Waititi embodies who and what it is to be a New Zealander. Audacious, bold and fun, Taika has taken New Zealand’s identity and culture and celebrated it both here and internationally.

Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi

"These individuals don't just talk about what they want to achieve. They make things happen. That's why they are all such worthy contenders for the title of New Zealander of the Year."

The release said 375 nominations were received this year, and the awards, now in their eighth year, will be announced at a gala in Auckland on February 22.

Other Categories:

University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year

- Kendall Flutey (Christchurch)

- Rez Gardi (Auckland Central)

- Mark Berryman (North Shore, Auckland)

Metlifecare Senior New Zealander of the Year

- Sue Paterson ONZM (Wellington)

- Ivan Pivac (Glendene, Auckland)

- Elaine Gill ONZM (Frankleigh Park, New Plymouth)

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year

- Randwick Park (Manurewa, Auckland)

- Empowered Learning Trust (Reporoa)

- Lawrence Community (Lawrence, Otago)

Sanitarium New Zealand Innovator of the Year

- Dr. Ed Gane (Auckland Central)

- Jamie Beaton/ Crimson Education (Newmarket, Auckland)

- Frances Valintine/ The Mind Lab (Newmarket, Auckland)

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year

- Hayden Smith (Titirangi, Auckland)

- Robert Martin MNZM (Whanganui)

- Pauline Tangiora QSO (Mahia)

