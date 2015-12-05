Tahunanui Beach in Nelson given all-clear after sewage pump failure

Tahunanui Beach has been given the all-clear and the public can swim there again.

Tahunanui Beach, Nelson Source: Blair McBride/ Wikimedia Commons

The area was declared off-limits on February 1 when a storm surge and king tide in the north of the South Island caused a failure at a sewage pump.

On Tuesday, Nelson City Council said Tahunanui main beach, back beach and the Rocks Road had received good water testing results and were fine for people to swim at.

However, the water contact ban is still in place towards Akersten Street (around the marina) as the council waits for one further clear result.