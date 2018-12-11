Taco Bell to offer frozen margaritas, beer as first NZ location opens this week

Mexican inspired fast food restaurant Taco Bell will open its first New Zealand location in Auckland tomorrow.

The store will be located at The Brickworks, 25 Veronica Street, in New Lynn.

Among its classic Tex-Mex fare, the restaurant will also be offering frozen margaritas and beer to customers.

According to Stuff, the alcoholic options won't be available during the store's opening day tomorrow.

General Manager of Taco Bell NZ Clark Wilson earlier talked about his excitement at the brand's NZ launch.

"We're thrilled to reveal Taco Bell will be opening its doors in Auckland, early this November," he said.

"We've seen an overwhelming response from Kiwi fans keen to tuck into Taco Bell's tasty menu; crunchy tacos, burritos and nacho fries. And trust us, it's been hard to keep quiet so we are very pleased to say the wait is almost over."