Taco bell confirms first NZ location, gives details of opening date

Mexican inspired fast food restaurant Taco Bell has confirmed the location of its first New Zealand store and given details of its opening date.

The store will be located at The Brickworks in New Lynn, West Auckland.

Speaking to the NZ Herald, General Manager of Taco Bell NZ, Clark Wilson gave an opening date for the location.

"We're thrilled to reveal Taco Bell will be opening its doors in Auckland, early this November.

"We've seen an overwhelming response from Kiwi fans keen to tuck into Taco Bell's tasty menu; Crunchy Tacos, Burritos and Nacho Fries and trust us, it's been hard to keep quiet so we are very pleased to say the wait is almost over".