TODAY |

Taco bell confirms first NZ location, gives details of opening date

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Food and Drink

Mexican inspired fast food restaurant Taco Bell has confirmed the location of its first New Zealand store and given details of its opening date.

The store will be located at The Brickworks in New Lynn, West Auckland.

Speaking to the NZ Herald, General Manager of Taco Bell NZ, Clark Wilson gave an opening date for the location.

"We're thrilled to reveal Taco Bell will be opening its doors in Auckland, early this November.

"We've seen an overwhelming response from Kiwi fans keen to tuck into Taco Bell's tasty menu; Crunchy Tacos, Burritos and Nacho Fries and trust us, it's been hard to keep quiet so we are very pleased to say the wait is almost over".

Taco Bell will also be opening its first Melbourne restaurant before the end of the year to add to the five Queensland locations.

Fast food chain Taco Bell. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
2
Taco bell confirms first NZ location, gives details of opening date
3
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
4
Cashmere High School students give back to Japanese community devastated by tsunami
5
Steve Hansen tells reporter, 'assume what you like' about Brodie Retallick's fitness
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Victoria University student's death didn't raise questions, vice-chancellor says

New Zealanders in the dark over official information
04:56

New Zealand part of international bid to reduce greenhouse gases
00:33

Flotilla set for Gisborne arrival tomorrow, first stop on Tuia 250 journey