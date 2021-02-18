TAB apologises after 'human error' leads to people's personal information being sent to other punters

The TAB has apologised to its customers after a "human error" today led to a large number of people's personal information being sent to other punters.

TAB Summer Promotion. Source: TAB

The privacy breach occurred as the betting company sent out its daily TAB Summer Promotion to eligible customers who had bet more than $10 on an event the previous day.

The promotion is running for 20 days in February and gives customers a chance to win "bonus bets" by matching cards in an tile-match game.

However, today's promotion didn't go to plan, with all eligible customers being sent the wrong email with one other account holder's personal information. A large number of people's personal information was exposed.

TAB's General Manager of Betting and Customer Simon Thomas gave a statement on the incident to 1 NEWS this afternoon.

"TAB has today unreservedly apologised to those customers who received a marketing message sent in error as part of the TAB Summer Promotion and which contained incorrect personal information," it reads.

"TAB customers were inadvertently sent the wrong first and last name, email address and TAB Account Number in the email. No further personal information was disclosed and the disclosure was to one person only.

"This morning the TAB advised customers who received the personal information sent in error to delete the email and not make use of the information in the email in any way, including by further disclosing it."

Thomas says the TAB has "taken immediate action to review the incident which appears to have occurred due to human error and is taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

"The TAB recognises the seriousness of the error, however customers are assured that a person cannot access any TAB account with this information only. No usernames, passwords or PINs were disclosed."

TAB says if a customer wanted to update their TAB Account Number in light of this matter then they should contact the TAB Contact Centre on 0800 102 106.

TAB New Zealand has notified the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of the breach.