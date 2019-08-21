Tāmati Coffey's baby Tūtānekai unfazed as robust debate plays out in Parliament

MP Tāmati Coffey's new baby made an appearance in Parliament today, held and bottle-fed by Speaker Trevor Mallard while presiding over debate in the House.

Mr Coffey and husband Tim Smith's son, Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey, was born in the early hours of July 10.

Tūtānekai was held by Mr Mallard during general debate.

During that time, Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford spoke of fuel prices and Simon Bridges in the preferred Prime Minister polls, National's Mark Mitchell delivered a speech criticising the Government on community safety and NZ First's Ron Mark called National's defence policy document "out-of-date".

Mr Coffey is now looking to push for change in surrogacy laws, telling TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last month it was "strange" he and his husband had to adopt Tūtānekai, given Mr Smith is the biological father.

