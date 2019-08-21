TODAY |

Tāmati Coffey's baby Tūtānekai unfazed as robust debate plays out in Parliament

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

MP Tāmati Coffey's new baby made an appearance in Parliament today, held and bottle-fed by Speaker Trevor Mallard while presiding over debate in the House. 

Mr Coffey and husband Tim Smith's son, Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey, was born in the early hours of July 10.

Tūtānekai was held by Mr Mallard during general debate.

During that time, Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford spoke of fuel prices and Simon Bridges in the preferred Prime Minister polls, National's Mark Mitchell delivered a speech criticising the Government on community safety and NZ First's Ron Mark called National's defence policy document "out-of-date". 

Mr Coffey is now looking to push for change in surrogacy laws, telling TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last month it was "strange" he and his husband had to adopt Tūtānekai, given Mr Smith is the biological father.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Labour MP, partner Tim Smith and surrogate Natasha Dalziel speak to Seven Sharp about the hoops and hurdles they had to overcome. Source: Seven Sharp

"There's just so much confusion and so much misinformation out there," Mr Coffey said. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaker Trevor Mallard fed Tūtānekai while MPs debated. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Confirmation of NZ's first Taco Bell restaurant revealed in job listings
3
Pair jailed for their roles in country's biggest meth haul, worth nearly $500 million
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
21082019 Stuff.
Christchurch woman jailed for stealing plaques from war veterans' graves to fund drug addiction
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Confirmation of NZ's first Taco Bell restaurant revealed in job listings
01:59
The Social Development Minister is also ignoring the Green Party’s pleas for a more compassionate approach to be taken.

Ardern labelled a hypocrite for enforcing drug sanctions on beneficiaries

Yellow-eyed penguin deaths in set nets highlight need for urgent action - Forest and Bird
Should sugary drinks be taxed? And if so, where would the money go? Breakfast viewers have their say.

New Zealand Dental Association backs review for sugar content labels on food and drink