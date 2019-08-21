Tāmati Coffey holds baby Tūtānekai while asking question in te reo

Labour MP Tamati Coffey's son, three-month-old Tūtānekai, made another appearance at Parliament today, held in his dad's arms while Mr Coffey questioned the Youth Minister in te reo.

Tūtānekai managed to sleep through the usual cut-and-thrust antics of Parliament.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In te reo and then in English, Mr Coffey asked Youth Minister Peeni Henare about supporting rangatahi (young) Māori.

Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey was born in July, and had already made appearances in Parliament.

In August, he was held and bottle-fed by Speaker Trevor Mallard while presiding over debate in the House.

Mr Coffey is now looking to push for change in surrogacy laws, telling TVNZ1's Seven Sharp previously it was "strange" he and his husband had to adopt Tūtānekai, given Mr Smith is the biological father.