Tāmaki Makaurau's maunga provide escape in lockdown

Tāmaki Makaurau's maunga are providing freedom to essential workers and families alike during the nationwide lockdown.

Under Alert Level 4, pedestrian access to the region's maunga remains open.

Vehicles are no longer allowed up, and playgrounds, sports fields, toilets and drinking fountains are closed.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority, which governs 14 ancestral maunga, says it sees the community enjoying the mountains in increased numbers during lockdown.

Seven Sharp's Michael Holland visited Maungawhau/Mount Eden and Maungarei/Mount Wellington to find out — from a safe distance — what the drawcards were for those frequenting them.