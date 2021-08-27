TODAY |

Tāmaki Makaurau's maunga provide escape in lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Tāmaki Makaurau's maunga are providing freedom to essential workers and families alike during the nationwide lockdown. 

The city’s volcanoes are iconic, majestic and in lockdown, they're crawling with more life than ever. Source: Seven Sharp

Under Alert Level 4, pedestrian access to the region's maunga remains open

Vehicles are no longer allowed up, and playgrounds, sports fields, toilets and drinking fountains are closed.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority, which governs 14 ancestral maunga, says it sees the community enjoying the mountains in increased numbers during lockdown. 

Seven Sharp's Michael Holland visited Maungawhau/Mount Eden and Maungarei/Mount Wellington to find out — from a safe distance — what the drawcards were for those frequenting them.

You can watch Holland quiz people in the rather whimsical video above. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
