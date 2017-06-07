 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'The system is so overstretched' - Andrew Little says health system underfunded by $2.3 billion

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A shortage of hospital beds in Wellington has reportedly forced the Capital and Coast District Health Board to put up pre-op patients in motels, which Labour Leader Andrew Little says is not surprising due to a $2.3 billion shortfall in the health system. 

Andrew Little said he is not surprised Capital and Coast District Health Board is reportedly putting pre-op patients up in motels due to the funding shortfall.
Source: Breakfast

Economic consultants Infometrics, commissioned by Labour, conducted a new study which found funding needed to restore the health system to the level it was seven years ago to keep up with cost pressures will rise to $2.3 billion by June next year, up from $1.7 billion last year. 

Mr Little told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programmed he is not surprised the Capital and Coast District Health Board is reportedly putting up pre-op patients in motels due to the funding shortfall and being "overstretched."

"In a single year alone, if we really wanted the health system to be funded to the level it needed to be... the budget of a couple of weeks ago would've put an extra $220 million into the health funding alone," Mr Little said.

"So that gives you an idea of how short it is and therefore why we are seeing patients put up in motel beds, why people can't get specialist appointments, why health services are so stretched as badly as they are."

"What it comes down to is after nine years, we've got a government that hasn't funded health services to keep up with the growing population as well as the change of population, the age of the population. 

"They know that every year, with the population growing and aging of course they are going to have to top it up but it's a bit like saying listen, you've got your car you want to sell to me for $10,000, I've only got $8,000 and you know what, that's the most I've ever paid for a car and so you must sell the car to me for $8,000. that's actually not how it works.

"The demands on health services are what they are and they're growing exponentially, and particularly in mental health services and we've got a government that's not funding it properly. That's why people are missing out."

In this year's Budget the government said $1.8b was going to District Health Boards, with a $200m boost for mental health services. 

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

RECAP: 'We've sustained quite a bit of damage ...but we feel like we'll be able to repair it' - Burling tells what it was like aboard Team NZ when disaster struck

00:30
2
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Watch: No, no, no! The moment Team NZ nosedives, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

00:21
3
Team NZ have suffered a huge setback after crashing their boat in their fourth semi-final race against BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Team NZ hoist up damaged vessel after horrific crash in America's Cup

00:30
4
Trailing for much of the race, Peter Burling & Team NZ find the magic to steal race three.

Video: Brilliant! Burling roars past Ben Ainslie in torrid conditions for thrilling late victory

00:30
5
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

'What an incredible day of racing' - rival America's Cup crews reflect on Team NZ's massive crash

01:01
Andrew Little said he is not surprised Capital and Coast District Health Board is reportedly putting pre-op patients up in motels due to the funding shortfall.

'The system is so overstretched' - Andrew Little says health system underfunded by $2.3 billion

The Labour leader said he is not surprised pre-op patients are being put up in motels.


01:47
Matile Tuvae says she 'found it a bit odd' to be asked to make the call after Tevita Kava fell off the boat in the Waitemata Harbour on Saturday.

Family of man lost overboard from Auckland boat hold onto hope that he will be found

Police called off the search for Tevita Kava yesterday.


404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 420871800

Varnish cache server

00:30
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

RECAP: 'We've sustained quite a bit of damage ...but we feel like we'll be able to repair it' - Burling tells what it was like aboard Team NZ when disaster struck

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 2017 America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

03:20
Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ