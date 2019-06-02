TODAY |

'System change is what's needed' - Labour MP Peeni Henare on mental health funding for Māori

Critics are questioning whether the Government's Budget announcement will do enough to create change for Māori mental health, with suicide rates among Māori being at least twice as high as that of non-Māori.

Indigenous health service initiative Te Rau Ora spokesperson Kerri Butler called it "a step in the right direction," but added, "I think there's money that's going into kaupapa Māori services, but in reality, it's what's going to come out of that.

"A significant portion of the funding went to DHBs. From what we're hearing from around the country, DHB sectors isn't working for our whanau. It needs to come into our communities, to those who have experienced mental distress and/or addiction, and to be given to them to lead some of these solutions in there." 

It comes after the Government last week announced an investment of $1.9 billion over four years to support mental health services as part of their wellbeing budget - $62 million of which will go towards Māori initiatives.

Labour MPs Peeni Henare and Willie Jackson told TVNZ1's Marae this morning about their concerns over the Government spend, the high suicide rate among Māori, and the need for more Māori frontline staff.

"Money doesn't solve these issues," Mr Henare, minister of Whanau Ora, said. "It helps, no doubt. What we need is far better services and those will only work with kaupapa Māori-driven services for our people."

To hear the full interview, click on the video above.

    Mr Henare and Labour MP Willie Jackson joined Marae to talk about the Government’s wellbeing budget and Whanau Ora. Source: Marae
