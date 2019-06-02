'System change is what's needed' - Labour MP Peeni Henare on mental health funding for Māori

Critics are questioning whether the Government's Budget announcement will do enough to create change for Māori mental health, with suicide rates among Māori being at least twice as high as that of non-Māori.



Indigenous health service initiative Te Rau Ora spokesperson Kerri Butler called it "a step in the right direction," but added, "I think there's money that's going into kaupapa Māori services, but in reality, it's what's going to come out of that.



"A significant portion of the funding went to DHBs. From what we're hearing from around the country, DHB sectors isn't working for our whanau. It needs to come into our communities, to those who have experienced mental distress and/or addiction, and to be given to them to lead some of these solutions in there."