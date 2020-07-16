Syrian refugee family opens up Wellington barbershop amid Covid-19 pandemic

A Syrian refugee family have opened up a Wellington barbershop amid the Covid-19 pandemic - four years after they left their home country for New Zealand.

The Smaism family spoke little English when they first arrived in the country.

Now, the family are running Golden Scissors in Porirua, greeting customers in Māori as they come through the door.

"I'm so happy and my family is all good, and so exciting for opening the salon," hairdresser Sidra Smaism told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

Ms Smaism said the family have received customers from countries around the world.