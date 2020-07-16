TODAY |

Syrian refugee family opens up Wellington barbershop amid Covid-19 pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

A Syrian refugee family have opened up a Wellington barbershop amid the Covid-19 pandemic - four years after they left their home country for New Zealand. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Smaism family opened Golden Scissors in Porirua just last week. Source: Breakfast

The Smaism family spoke little English when they first arrived in the country. 

Now, the family are running Golden Scissors in Porirua, greeting customers in Māori as they come through the door.

"I'm so happy and my family is all good, and so exciting for opening the salon," hairdresser Sidra Smaism told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning. 

Ms Smaism said the family have received customers from countries around the world. 

She said her father has been cutting hair for 28 years, while she has been studying hairdressing at Whitiria for three years. Her mother has also started cutting hair.

New Zealand
Wellington
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:03
Child in Christchurch is NZ's latest Covid-19 infection, in isolation with family
2
Returnee thought to have recovered from Covid-19 tests positive again, put back in quarantine
3
Dan Carter named on Blues bench for Hurricanes clash before injury rules him out
4
Labour won't cut a deal with Greens for Auckland Central electorate seat - Jacinda Ardern
5
Front bench places for Simon Bridges and Todd Muller in Judith Collins' shadow cabinet
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:03

Child in Christchurch is NZ's latest Covid-19 infection, in isolation with family

Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield updates NZ's Covid-19 infection numbers
06:08

Cultural context is important for better health outcomes, but National's new health spokesperson says the job comes first
01:20

Labour won't cut a deal with Greens for Auckland Central electorate seat - Jacinda Ardern