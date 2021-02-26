TODAY |

Synthetic cannabis use likely caused Auckland man's death - coroner

A coroner has found the death of a Tamaki Makaurau man was likely caused by using synthetic cannabis.

The body of Ivan Sydney Curry, who was 50, was discovered in his central Auckland apartment by his partner in March 2018.

Coroner Erin Woolley said Curry's death was undetermined, but most likely the result of AMB-FUBINACA toxicity - a deadly synthetic cannabinoid.

A 2019 coroner's report found more than 70 deaths over the past two years were caused by the drug.

Curry's partner, Monique Willieman said synthetic drugs had a hold over him for years.

Two days prior to Curry's death, he had been using synthetic drugs, Willieman said, and in the afternoon before he died, he had vomited brown liquid and passed out.

Alcohol and a number of other drugs were also present in his body including zopiclone, tramadol, risperidone, methadone and methamphetamine.

The report stated Curry had a number of underlying health conditions such as an enlarged, dilated heart and asthma.

A harm reduction approach needs to be developed for synthetic drugs, Woolley said.

There were significant dangers when using synthetic drugs and a person was likely to die if they did not receive fast medical assistance after they fell unconscious, she said.

